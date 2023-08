A fascinating discovery in the realm of culinary chemistry has unveiled its significant role not only in our palates but in shaping Earth's climate and fostering the emergence of complex life forms.

According to a study published in Nature on August 2, the Maillard reaction, known for creating the delightful aromas and flavors of well-cooked dishes, may have played a vital role in creating the conditions for complex life forms to emerge and thrive on Earth.

What is the Maillard reaction?

Named after the French scientist who uncovered it, the Maillard reaction transforms small organic carbon molecules into larger polymers. In the kitchen, this process is celebrated for creating delectable flavors from sugars.