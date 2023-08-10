Zero, the eco-friendly rocket, to begin testing in Japan

Zero, the eco-friendly rocket, to begin testing in JapanThe private space firm, Interstellar Technologies, aims for an orbital launch by 2025.Rizwan Choudhury| Aug 10, 2023 08:56 AM ESTCreated: Aug 10, 2023 08:56 AM ESTinnovationInterstellar Technologies Zero Rocket 3D model.Credits: Interstellar Technologies Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Interstellar Technologies, a Japanese startup that has successfully launched three suborbital rockets, is now gearing up for its first orbital mission. The company plans to conduct a static fire test of its Zero rocket later this year, which will be a crucial step towards launching it into orbit by 2025.Biomethane as rocket-fuelComing to the technicalities of the rocket, Zero is a two-stage rocket that uses liquid methane as its propellant, which is cheap and has good performance. It also uses liquid biomethane from cattle manure to contribute to carbon neutrality. Interstellar Technologies plans to offer customers low-cost and flexible launch services with Zero. See Also Related Russia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocket Last Russian rocket-powered Antares 230+ to blast off today Lockheed Martin to give NASA, Pentagon nuclear-powered rocket for Mars by 2027 Zero rocket's specifications.Credits: Interstellar Technologies The rocket has a lightweight and strong structure made of aluminum and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. The rocket’s engines use a pintle injector, which reduces the number of parts and improves combustion efficiency. The rocket can reach various orbits from low inclination to polar using a gimbal mechanism to control the direction of thrust. The rocket is equipped with computers, sensors, and communication devices for rocket control.Launches targeting low-Earth orbitZero is capable of carrying nearly one tonne of payload to low-Earth orbit. The company says that Zero will cater to the growing demand for small satellite launch services in the global market, especially in Asia and Oceania.“We think that this rocket will change the market,” Keiji Atsuta, Interstellar’s business development general manager, told SpaceNews.Zero will be launched from the Hokkaido Spaceport in Japan, which offers flexible launch options to the east or the south. The company says that it will focus on serving the needs of space agencies and universities in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.Zero is based on the technology and experience of Interstellar Technologies’ Momo-sounding rocket, the first privately-developed space rocket in Japan, and successfully reached the edge of space in 2019 with a 44-pound (20 kg) payload. Interstellar started as a suborbital launch provider with its Momo rocket, which has reached space three times. The company is also in the process of designing Deca, a more substantial launch vehicle anticipated to take flight during the 2030s. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyMeet history's most famous short-sleepersGalactic bubbles reveal new clues about the formation of the Milky WaySpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permitAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentRechargeable batteries made from wasteSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphere7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerIs deep sea mining worth it?NextStar to become one of the biggest EV battery plants in the world Job Board