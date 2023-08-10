Zero, the eco-friendly rocket, to begin testing in Japan

Interstellar Technologies, a Japanese startup that has successfully launched three suborbital rockets, is now gearing up for its first orbital mission. The company plans to conduct a static fire test of its Zero rocket later this year, which will be a crucial step towards launching it into orbit by 2025.

Biomethane as rocket-fuel

Coming to the technicalities of the rocket, Zero is a two-stage rocket that uses liquid methane as its propellant, which is cheap and has good performance. It also uses liquid biomethane from cattle manure to contribute to carbon neutrality. Interstellar Technologies plans to offer customers low-cost and flexible launch services with Zero.