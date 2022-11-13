New invention engineered to help the hearing-impaired could also help military

Making sign language obsolete?

Constant innovations such as these could soon make interpreters and even sign language obsolete. In March of 2021, Google unveiled their Live Captions feature on Chrome browsers. Live Caption uses machine learning to instantly create closed captions on any video or audio clip, providing hearing-impaired or hard-of-hearing individuals greater access to internet content.

In the past— and still today— closed captions were either pre-programmed for video formats, or a stenographer would type an almost-instant caption that would be broadcast on television. However, in places where captioning isn’t the “norm,” such as on apps like Instagram or TikTok, captions are almost impossible to find. Live Caption changes this: with a few taps on the screen, any user can have instantaneous, accurate captions that broaden the reach of audio and video.

Google’s Live Caption is a type of NLP or natural language processing. NLP is a form of artificial intelligence that uses algorithms to facilitate an “interaction” of sorts between people and machines. NLPs help us decode human languages into machine languages, and often vice versa.

The new study is published in Nature Communications.

Study abstract:

A wearable silent speech interface (SSI) is a promising platform that enables verbal communication without vocalization. The most widely studied methodology for SSI focuses on surface electromyography (sEMG). However, sEMG suffers from low scalability because of signal quality-related issues, including signal-to-noise ratio and interelectrode interference. Hence, here, we present a novel SSI by utilizing crystalline-silicon-based strain sensors combined with a 3D convolutional deep learning algorithm. Two perpendicularly placed strain gauges with minimized cell dimension (<0.1 mm2) could effectively capture the biaxial strain information with high reliability. We attached four strain sensors near the subject’s mouths and collected strain data of unprecedently large wordsets (100 words), which our SSI can classify at a high accuracy rate (87.53%). Several analysis methods were demonstrated to verify the system’s reliability, as well as the performance comparison with another SSI using sEMG electrodes with the same dimension, which exhibited a relatively low accuracy rate (42.60%).