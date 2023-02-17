Users can run ChatGPT-like AI with data 'pods', says Tim Berners-Lee

Inrupt intends to bring into effect Berners-Lee's original vision for the internet where anybody who was geeky enough could get a computer, put a web server on it, and connect to the internet. Instead, users are going to the likes of Facebook, which collects data and controls what people can see about them. Inrupt has a nifty solution to change this.

How will Inrupt work?

Berners-Lee's initial vision was in 1989, when the world was very different. In 2023, the company does not expect users to start setting up their websites repeatedly. Instead, it wants to put user data into 'pods', much like online data storage containers.

Contained within would be all the information about the individual. Today, when users visit a website, it starts collecting data about them. Instead, when users have data pods, the website calls the customer and asks for access to data. Depending on the user's wishes, a website could get access to the data pod or just a silo of data. The entire system would be built using an open protocol called Solid, Berners-Lee told CNBC in a podcast interview.