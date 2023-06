Apple launched its long-awaited mixed reality headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, delving into a major category of technology since the Apple Watch in 2015.

But, much to the chagrin of the company, Apple’s stock plunged from $184.90 at around 1:15 pm, 15 minutes after the WWDC began, to $179.58, reported the Fortune.

A widely-shared video captured the reaction of a large crowd to the announcement of the Vision Pro's price tag.

Watch the video below:

It seems investors were similarly unimpressed with the headset's price at $3,499, which is more than thrice the cost of the priciest headset in Meta's VR devices.