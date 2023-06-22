IonQ launches commercial availability of quantum system IonQ Forte

Quantum computing just got a significant upgrade, with IonQ announcing the commercial availability of its next-generation quantum computer, Forte. IonQ's Forte is the company's powerful quantum system which has been used by companies, such as Hyundai and GE Research, for groundbreaking research in various fields, such as risk mitigation and battery research.

Now, customers across the globe can access Forte's game-changing capabilities, enabling them to tackle complex issues and drive innovation in various industries. As of June 22, 2023, the technology is available to everyone through their website.

IonQ stands out with its high-fidelity qubits and coherent quantum gates, ensuring enhanced computational accuracy and reliability. Their Ion Trap Technology sets a new standard in quantum systems, revolutionizing computing for groundbreaking solutions in various industries.