IoT leads to early diagnosis of calf-killing pneumonia

A team of researchers from Penn State, University of Kentucky and University of Vermont have conceived of an internet of things (IoT) method to monitor dairy calves leading to the earlier diagnosis of calf-killing bovine respiratory disease.

This is according to a press release by the institutions published on Friday.

The research saw data collected from 159 dairy calves at the University of Kentucky using precision livestock technologies. In addition, daily physical health exams were performed by the researchers on the calves.

Lead researcher Melissa Cantor, assistant professor of precision dairy science in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, said in the statement that the “new technology is becoming increasingly affordable, offering farmers opportunities to detect animal health problems soon enough to intervene, saving the calves and the investment they represent.”