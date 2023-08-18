iQPS and Rocket Lab team up for a dedicated satellite launch

Rocket Lab announced it will lift a constellation of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging satellites for Japanese company Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS).

In a press statement, the California and New Zealand-based firm explained that it has signed a contract for a dedicated launch of iQPS's QPS-SAR-5 satellite on an Electron rocket.

Japan's iQPS had originally intended to launch its satellites aboard a Virgin Orbit rocket before the company folded due to bankruptcy.

Rocket Lab's new mission: "The Moon God Awakens"

The new Rocket Lab mission will be called "The Moon God Awakens" and it is scheduled for September from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.