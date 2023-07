Iran has unveiled the "world's first AI-guided" cruise missile, the Tehran Times reports. Shown to the world during a handing-over ceremony, the “Abu Mahdi” cruise missiles were officially presented to the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The missile has an alleged range of around 621 miles (1,000 km) and has been developed domestically to strengthen Iranian Naval and Army capabilities.

According to reports, the missile was developed by military experts from the Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO). This organization is a high-tech complex based in Tehran and is subordinate to the Iranian Defense Ministry.

AI-controlled cruise missile

Being artificial intelligence controlled, the “Abu Mahdi” missile is touted to provide pinpoint accuracy while delivering "devastating force." It can also allegedly avoid marine terrain and penetrate an opponent’s air defense systems. Like conventional cruise missiles, “Abu Mahdi” can travel at relatively low altitudes to evade radar and change its direction and height during flight at will.