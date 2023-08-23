Iran's MQ-9 ripoff, the 'Mohajer-10' can fly for 24 hours

Iranian state media has released images of a new Iranian drone that, it is claimed, can stay airborne for 24 hours. First reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the new drone resembles America's armed MQ-9 "Reaper." Called the “Mohajer-10” (meaning “immigrant” in Farsi), the drone has a range of 1,243 miles (2,000 kilometers) and was unveiled on Tuesday (August 22, 2023) morning in a ceremony marking Defense Industry Day. This now makes at least two nation-states that appear to have reverse-engineered some US drone technology.

Could strike Israel

According to the IRNA, the drone has a "fuel capacity of [119 US gallons] 450 liters and a maximum payload weight of [661 lbs] 300 kilograms." The IRNA also reports that the "drone can fly at a maximum speed of [131 mph] 210 km/hr and carry different ammunition and bombs. It is also equipped with electronic warfare and intelligence-gathering systems." If this capability is correct, the drone would likely have the range to strike targets in Israel if launched from Western Iran.