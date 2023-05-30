After Russia and China, Iran touts hypersonic missiles that can fly at 12-15 Mach

Iran has become the latest nation-state to boast about its development of hypersonic missile technology. Adversaries like Russia and China have already deployed hypersonic missiles, and with Iran in tow, it could be the third country to use the technology before the U.S. gets through its testing phases.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at speeds five times greater than that of sound (Mach 5). Along with high speeds, the missiles also have high maneuverability, which makes them harder to track by air defense systems. This makes them highly effective tools to take out air defenses during times of combat, and over the past few years, they have rightly become the next frontier of warfare.