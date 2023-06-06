Iran unveils its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile

Iran unveils its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missileThe precision-guided Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 870 miles.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jun 06, 2023 10:20 AM ESTCreated: Jun 06, 2023 10:20 AM ESTinnovationIran's new missile.IRNA/Twitter Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency announced that Iran unveiled what officials called its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile.Pictures of the missile named Fattah complemented the report at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps commanders.The domestically-developed hypersonic missile "Fattah", #Iran IRGC's most recent achievement, was unveiled on Tuesday morning (June 6) in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/wzwUTRR3ez— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 6, 2023"The precision-guided Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km, and it is capable of penetrating all defense shields," Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guards' aerospace force, said at the ceremony, according to Iranian state media.State TV added that Iran’s new missile can target "the enemy's advanced anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the field of missiles.” See Also Related After Russia and China, Iran touts hypersonic missiles that can fly at 12-15 Mach Iran claims that it has built a hypersonic missile. Here's what we know How Hypersonic Missiles Work and Why They're Starting a Global Arms Race "It can bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States and the Zionist regime, including Israel's Iron Dome," Iran's state TV said.It also added that Fattah's top speed reached Mach 14 (15,000km/h).Last month, Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 1,242 miles (2,000 km) and a payload capacity of a ton (907 kg). The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later confirmed that the country would soon unveil a hypersonic missile.In November last year, Hajizade claimed that the country had developed a hypersonic missile. Hajizadeh told an Iranian news agency in May that the missile had passed all its tests and would soon be unveiled.The Islamic Republic is determined further to develop its defensive missile program despite Western opposition. However, it’s hard to tell how advanced the program is, as Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its missile capabilities.Hypersonic missiles can travel at speeds five times greater than sound (Mach 5) and have high maneuverability, making them harder to track by air defense systems. This makes them highly effective tools to take out air defenses during warfare, and over the past few years, they have rightly become the next frontier of air combat.Some Western powers further fear that Iran may seek to develop an atomic bomb. The nation has, however, denied any such plans. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their originsStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthRevolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a timeHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorExplainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s whyDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventAncient Chinese shipwrecks reveal details on Silk Road tradeWant to protect your brain from aging? Learn another languageWindows XP activation algorithm is defeated after 21 years Job Board