Iran unveils its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile

On Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency announced that Iran unveiled what officials called its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile.

Pictures of the missile named Fattah complemented the report at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Rahisi and Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps commanders.

The domestically-developed hypersonic missile "Fattah", #Iran IRGC's most recent achievement, was unveiled on Tuesday morning (June 6) in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/wzwUTRR3ez — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 6, 2023

"The precision-guided Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 km, and it is capable of penetrating all defense shields," Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guards' aerospace force, said at the ceremony, according to Iranian state media.

State TV added that Iran’s new missile can target "the enemy's advanced anti-missile systems and is a big generational leap in the field of missiles.”