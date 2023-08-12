Iranian supersonic missiles now undergoing tests: state media

Relations between the United States and Iran have been tense due to military deployments in the region and they are about to get worse as the Islamic nation has announced it has acquired supersonic cruise missile technology.

Undergoing testing

Al Jazeera quoted the state-linked Tasnim news website that reported on Wednesday that the missiles are now undergoing tests and “will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the defense power of our country.”

Tasnim added that the new missiles could “significantly accelerate the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response time in case of any combat, and take away attacking forces’ opportunity for reaction”.