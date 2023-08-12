Iranian supersonic missiles now undergoing tests: state media

Iranian supersonic missiles now undergoing tests: state mediaThe announcement is bound to make US-Iran tensions worse.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 12, 2023 12:12 PM ESTCreated: Aug 12, 2023 12:12 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of Iranian missiles.shellexx/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Relations between the United States and Iran have been tense due to military deployments in the region and they are about to get worse as the Islamic nation has announced it has acquired supersonic cruise missile technology.Undergoing testingAl Jazeera quoted the state-linked Tasnim news website that reported on Wednesday that the missiles are now undergoing tests and “will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the defense power of our country.”Tasnim added that the new missiles could “significantly accelerate the Islamic Republic of Iran’s response time in case of any combat, and take away attacking forces’ opportunity for reaction”. See Also Related After Russia and China, Iran touts hypersonic missiles that can fly at 12-15 Mach Iran's allegedly AI-guided 'Abu Mahdi' cruise missile is officially live '400 seconds to Tel Aviv,' Israel warns about Iran's new missile Although the state media failed to disclose when such a missile could finish with testing and be publicly unveiled, reports of such capabilities are not entirely new.In May of 2023, Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 1,242 miles (2,000 km) and a payload capacity of a ton (907 kg) and confirmed plans to soon make public a hypersonic missile.Those rumors dated from back in November of last year when the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s aerospace unit, Amirali Hajizadeh, claimed that the country had developed a hypersonic missile. These claims had been met with skepticism by the US. However, in May, Hajizadeh told an Iranian news agency that the missile has passed all its tests and will soon be unveiled.Reports at the time indicated that the missile is capable of maneuvering itself both inside and outside the atmosphere and can fly at speeds between 12-15 Mach. Under normal circumstances, any projectile that can reach speeds between Mach 1 and Mach 5 is considered supersonic.Finally, in June of 2023, the Islamic nation announced development of its first hypersonic ballistic missile that was reportedly capable of evading radars and breaching any defense system.High tensionsTensions have been high between Iran and the US with the latter saying on Monday that two warships with more than 3,000 military staff have been assigned to the Red Sea to help protect shipping lanes, particularly those located in the Strait of Hormuz, from Iranian “harassment,” reported Al Jazeera.This new presence was not well received by Iran.“What do the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean have to do with America,” said Iranian armed forces spokesperson Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. “What is your business being here?”The nation responded by further equipping its IRGC forces with more drones and missiles. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Manganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveSpaceX's Falcon 9 may have punched a hole in the ionosphereCould a gene switch off anxiety?310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyRecycling's hidden microplastic menace900-year-old sword still has 'bend' from Holy Land war, X-ray revealsSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2NextStar to become one of the biggest EV battery plants in the world'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study findsLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteries Job Board