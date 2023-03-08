Wreck of the Ironton found using advanced NOAA ocean mapping

"The discovery illustrates how we can use the past to create a better future," said Jeff Gray, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary superintendent. "Using this cutting-edge technology, we have not only located a pristine shipwreck lost for over a century, we are also learning more about one of our nation's most important natural resources—the Great Lakes. This research will help protect Lake Huron and its rich history," he added.

The Ironton was found in Lake Huron's Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a protected area known for its dangerous waters and run by NOAA. The shipwreck, which is 191 feet (58 meters) long and has three masts, is still standing thanks to the icy freshwater of the Great Lakes, which has kept it in great shape for over a hundred years.

The Ironton gives us information about the history of the Great Lakes and the maritime industry in the area.

The Ironton was a three-masted schooner barge used to transport wheat, coal, corn, lumber, and iron ore across the Great Lakes. The shipwreck was part of an ongoing project to find and record all the shipwrecks in the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The sanctuary plans to make exhibits and multimedia products to help tell the story of the Ironton and other wrecks in the area.