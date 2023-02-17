Is ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.

ChatGPT (and its many rivals and iterations) are set to change the way we work, socialize and live our lives

But it may not be entirely possible to police it. The biggest risks it presents are job losses, but there’s also a huge scope for misuse

It has the potential to revolutionize our interactions, the way we learn, and even the way we think

This story first appeared in our subscriber-only weekly Blueprint newsletter. Receive exclusive interviews and analyses like this, direct to your inbox every Sunday, by subscribing to IE+.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, is pretty excited about ChatGPT.

“I have to say, really in the last year, the progress [in AI] has gotten me quite excited,” he told Forbes magazine.

And he’s not alone. In fact, his is one of many in a veritable sea of voices that think ChatGPT and its soon-to-be-many rivals, which at the time of writing already include Bard and Ernie (insert Sesame Street-themed quip here), are going to make quite the splash.

To talk about what exactly these bots are going to change for the likes of you and me, let alone processes, capabilities, and industries the world over, we caught up with Niek van der Voort and Max Richardson, co-founders of JedAI Studio, which essentially helps businesses improve their operational efficiency, effectiveness, and productivity, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).