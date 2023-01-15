Is wireless tech about to supercharge your world? – The Blueprint

A new public road in Germany will charge electric buses as they drive on it

Across the globe, wireless technology is advancing at pace, including autonomous garages in China

Weight and range are the main challenges for self-charging vehicles, but watch this space

Germany's first-ever public wireless road project will use tech from a top supplier of wireless and in-road wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging for commercial and passenger EVs.

The initiative will start by charging an electric bus that travels through the city, but it’s hoped it will progress far beyond that.