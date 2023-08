The current global climate threat has made it vital for scientists to explore solutions to tackle the global reef crisis.

Coral reefs are currently one of the most important elements of the ecosystem under threat. The loss of coral reefs has led to a decline in species and genetic diversity.

According to a new study, coral reef loss has increased by 70 to 99 percent despite being some of the oldest forms of oceanwide nurseries, providing a haven for a quarter of all marine life.

Corals harbor some of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet; therefore, protecting them is vital to keep creatures in the ocean from going extinct. This has been spotlighted by scientists for centuries.