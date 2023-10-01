Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

ispace shifts lunar mission to 2026 for NASA design upgrade

The company also moved its US headquarters to Denver, Colorado.
Rizwan Choudhury
| Oct 01, 2023 07:39 AM EST
Created: Oct 01, 2023 07:39 AM EST
innovation
  • twitter
APEX 1.0 lunar lander.
APEX 1.0 lunar lander.

Source: ispace 

The Tokyo-based startup ispace, which aims to become a leading provider of lunar transportation services, has revealed its new lander design, Apex 1.0, which will carry NASA payloads to the Moon in 2026. The company also announced that it has moved its US headquarters from Texas to Denver, Colorado, to be closer to its key customers and partners.

Apex 1.0

ispace held a media briefing on Thursday, where it showcased its Apex 1.0 lander, which has a larger payload capacity than its previous Series-2 lander. Apex 1.0 can deliver up to 300 kg (660 lbs) of cargo to the lunar surface, while Series-2 can only carry 30 kg (66 lbs).

Related

The company said that it decided to switch to the new lander design to meet the requirements of NASA, which is the main customer for its upcoming mission. ispace has secured a $55 million contract with NASA under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which aims to send scientific instruments and technology demonstrations to the Moon using private sector partners.

ispace is part of a team led by Draper Laboratory, a non-profit research and development organization, which was awarded the CLPS Task Order 4 in June 2021. The team will use Apex 1.0 to deliver about 95 kg (210 lbs) of NASA payloads to a challenging landing site near the lunar south pole, where water ice and other resources are believed to exist.

Revised timeline

ispace announced that the revised timeline for Mission 3 allows Team Draper and ispace - U.S. to leverage the enhanced capabilities of APEX 1.0 to accommodate sensitive payloads. This mission is set to land in a technically challenging location on the far side of the Moon.

ispace’s first attempt to land on the Moon with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 failed in April 2021, when the lander crashed on the lunar surface due to an engine malfunction. The lander was carrying several commercial and government-owned payloads, including a small transformable robot from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Despite the setback, ispace remains optimistic about its future missions and plans to launch its second mission to the Moon in 2024, using Apex 1.0 again. The company hopes to achieve a successful landing this time and deploy its own micro rover, which will collect data from the lunar terrain.

ispace’s vision is to create a sustainable lunar economy by providing regular and affordable transportation services to the Moon for various customers and applications. The company also intends to support lunar exploration and development by offering data and resources from the Moon.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/25/image/png/5hf1N5LFzyDY4pUpvoJ0BtpujwCPfsL68t1cAIVj.png
Why is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/27/image/jpeg/fi494iLoRqITLtvrXotofLEJk8JZH1s8Z3Upge1M.jpg
Gallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weight
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/02/image/jpeg/kVfib67OvUtCNGT9wiJFzhnr2NjVyYwWpVHsFNXg.jpg
Cleaning tech that makes people want to wash their hands
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/01/image/jpeg/X2Ck4OpClBYbZscdUToI2uKBlSazNuMCce4Z7YmT.jpg
Indigenous GaN switch technology hints at new era for India
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/01/image/jpeg/5xFKBfwPX6H4Y4tQRrrIvLzFagwrOqZyG8HRq90p.jpg
Harvest moon 2023: the last supermoon of the year
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/12/image/jpeg/7ZU03vLOnlFnHbET1pxVv2vlF9S2R5ZekupSiNl0.jpg
From lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to die
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/01/image/jpeg/26e5wQxcH5sS1Qu3DmvnXWOuCXorA3A867pcKsLY.jpg
Scientists make eco friendly material inspired by worms
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/01/image/jpeg/XkSY9MHMeqXU4Ywz4ScJk4TSXB50rIlVp9jq922u.jpg
MIT makes a super thin solar cell that can turn any surface into a power plant
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/10/01/image/jpeg/7xwjSC7psFAZXx1jnRI5iaRKdC7kXAaaGlZuTe0u.jpg
Bird flock inspired CubeSats look to observe water bodies
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/26/image/png/ny1gzL2fwjRLIco8gac58tlSGZKREl4XSp340YAB.png
12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check out
Job Board