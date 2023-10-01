ispace shifts lunar mission to 2026 for NASA design upgrade

The Tokyo-based startup ispace, which aims to become a leading provider of lunar transportation services, has revealed its new lander design, Apex 1.0, which will carry NASA payloads to the Moon in 2026. The company also announced that it has moved its US headquarters from Texas to Denver, Colorado, to be closer to its key customers and partners.

Apex 1.0

ispace held a media briefing on Thursday, where it showcased its Apex 1.0 lander, which has a larger payload capacity than its previous Series-2 lander. Apex 1.0 can deliver up to 300 kg (660 lbs) of cargo to the lunar surface, while Series-2 can only carry 30 kg (66 lbs).