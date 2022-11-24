An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty

We talked to co-founder and chief scientific officer Prof. Yaakov Nahmias from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem about Believer and cultivated meat.

IE: How did your team first come up with this idea?

Prof. Yaakov Nahmias: "It was during my sabbatical at MIT. I received a phone call from an investor who wanted to know my opinion about cultured meat. I told them it was silly, as the cost of the cell feed media alone would reach $200 per kilogram of meat even under the best conditions. Naturally, the investors were disappointed, and we ended the calls. "

Prof. Yaakov Nahmias Courtesy of Yaakov Nahmias.

"Fortunately, I had time to sit by the Charles River and think. My friends were growing insect larvae with just a few thousand cells for $5 per kilogram. Why was it so expensive to grow cells? It turns out that most multicellular organisms, regardless of size, have an organ like the liver that removes waste products like ammonia. This allows us to recycle blood by utilizing all our nutrients effectively. But when you grow cells in a bioreactor, the stew in their own waste products limits their growth. So, I took the time in 2016 to design a system that can actively remove waste products from high-density cultures of animal cells. Two years later, I met the CTO of Tyson Foods at a conference. We both laugh about the field until I sketch out the new system I developed, and the rest is history."