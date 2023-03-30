Amid crisis, Israel successfully launches Ofek-13, its latest spy satellite

However, the Israel Ministry of Defence (IMoD) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) engineers will do more tests before it becomes fully operational. "Within the coming weeks, we will complete technical tests and receive the first pictures before delivering the satellite for operational use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)," said Avi Berger, Head of the IMOD’s Space and Satellite Administration, in a media release.

The latest iteration in the Ofek series was designed and developed on the basis of Israel's past experience of designing various reconnaissance satellites, the first of which launched in 1988. The predecessor, Ofek-16, was launched in July 2020.

The project will be handed over to Unit 9900 after testing

Once the satellite clears the testing process, the Ministry of Defense will deliver it to the IDF's 9900 Intelligence Unit for operational use. Unit 9900 is an Israeli intelligence unit primarily responsible for collecting military intelligence from aerial and satellite imagery.

Ofek-13 is a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite that uses a technique for producing fine-resolution images from a resolution-limited radar system. Such a device bounces a microwave radar signal off the Earth's surface to detect physical properties.