Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

Amid crisis, Israel successfully launches Ofek-13, its latest spy satellite

After testing, the Ministry of Defense will deliver it to the Israel Defense Forces' 9900 Intelligence Unit for operational use.
Jijo Malayil
| Mar 30, 2023 10:42 AM EST
Created: Mar 30, 2023 10:42 AM EST
innovation
Ofek-13 lifting off
Ofek-13 lifting off

Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office 

After a hiatus of three years, Israel has successfully launched a spy satellite to enhance its military intelligence capabilities. Ofek-13 satellite was placed in orbit on March 29 from a test site in central Israel using a Shavit launcher. 

According to Israeli authorities, the satellite has successfully entered its designated orbit, has begun transmitting data, and the technicians have completed an initial series of inspections in accordance with the original launch plans.

However, the Israel Ministry of Defence (IMoD) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) engineers will do more tests before it becomes fully operational. "Within the coming weeks, we will complete technical tests and receive the first pictures before delivering the satellite for operational use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)," said Avi Berger, Head of the IMOD’s Space and Satellite Administration, in a media release

The latest iteration in the Ofek series was designed and developed on the basis of Israel's past experience of designing various reconnaissance satellites, the first of which launched in 1988. The predecessor, Ofek-16, was launched in July 2020. 

The project will be handed over to Unit 9900 after testing

Once the satellite clears the testing process, the Ministry of Defense will deliver it to the IDF's 9900 Intelligence Unit for operational use. Unit 9900 is an Israeli intelligence unit primarily responsible for collecting military intelligence from aerial and satellite imagery. 

Ofek-13 is a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite that uses a technique for producing fine-resolution images from a resolution-limited radar system. Such a device bounces a microwave radar signal off the Earth's surface to detect physical properties.

Most Popular

According to the team, Ofek 13’ is the most advanced of its kind, with unique radar observation capabilities, and will enable intelligence collection in any weather and conditions of visibility, thus enhancing strategic intelligence. "A SAR satellite will allow, among other things, day and nighttime imaging capabilities and will drastically improve Israel’s intelligence capabilities from space for years to come," said Avi. 

Increased surveillance in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions

The build-up of military capacities and intelligence comes in the backdrop of a hostile environment in the middle east with the rising influence of Iran perceived as a threat by Israel. The launch of the satellite comes just a few weeks after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a decision to restore their diplomatic relationship. 

According to a report by Jewish News Syndicate, the country has also outlined plans to create a space defense unit called the “Space Administration."

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/10/image/jpeg/6ZX8UzppyITFehtDP7SpdIo89mrf5tfMjvh5MQHI.jpg
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/0r4lW60KRpO3v8HAyqXtZOtQUb5DlmK5K4T2Gx6H.jpg
Scientists discover how cancer cells evade immune system
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/IuZoTnMbuC6UdUC7eWde0CKRCW1JUOBTN5l7dKVL.jpg
Ancient T-54 and T-55 main battle tanks are being activated by Russia, apparently
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/EBwmJgWVO0/spiral-galaxy-wide.png
Dark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universe
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/25/image/jpeg/5941l6DwPkd9G6u4lR5ixMqcBkUzbHVuqLN6nW0H.jpg
FIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/e2ZbHmmpV0iEwRxiiQ6LuRNajslaLxRDnpFy7lJx.jpg
Drug cartel's submarine fleet: How do drug cartels smuggle cocaine across the sea?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/08/image/jpeg/wFkg9MZEjGGe91s8x1yr7XoVveAwGD2vlUrS1Za4.jpg
128 invaluable Google Sheets functions and formulas for engineers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/09/image/png/Q7vtbB9IDcV2kpYx6oPXqhREM8Eq3sbyddPCwRQj.png
This fusion machine becomes the hottest place in the solar system when turned on
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/2PrpqrPih0PeZBOXQ3SwNKgK67zGMWZix0Mp72zW.jpg
Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened
More Stories
innovation
premiumA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem
Baba Tamim| 11/9/2022
innovation
premiumWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?
Deena Theresa| 7/28/2022
innovation
premiumThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit
Deena Theresa| 9/14/2022