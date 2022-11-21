Israel successfully tests its Iron Dome air defense system for naval applications

How does the Iron Dome air defense system work?

The state-run Rafael Advance Defense Systems developed the system to protect its cities from aerial attacks and was first deployed in 2011.

The Iron Dome is a short-range ground-to-air defense system that uses radar to detect incoming aerial threats and launches Tamir interceptor missiles to counter them. Aerial threats are not just limited to rockets and missiles but can also include artillery, mortars, and combat aircraft, whether crewed or uncrewed.

Following its success in ground-to-air mode, Israel then moved to deploy the system for its naval forces and dubbed it the C-Dome.

The C-Dome is operational

In a joint statement, the Defense Ministry and Israeli Navy said an advanced version of the Iron Dome system was tested onboard the Sa’ar 6-class corvette INS Oz last month. During the test, threats the system would likely face at sea were simulated. The tests were conducted off the coast of central Israel, and the Navy and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems officials were present.

Last week, the following clip was published.

“Naval Iron Dome”: Successful C-Dome interception test aboard INS ‘Oz’ from the Sa’ar 6 ‘Magen’ Class Corvette constitutes the final stage of the naval interception system’s operationalization. pic.twitter.com/5n5iXkpm9y — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) November 17, 2022

The announcement also came shortly after Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was accused of targeting an Israeli oil tanker off the coast of Oman with an explosive-laden drone. According to the Times of Israel, the Sa’ar-6 corvettes guard the natural gas platforms on the Israeli coast and its shipping lanes.

"The C-Dome System constitutes a significant addition to the Israeli Navy’s defense capabilities in a wide array of missions, including the guarding of strategic assets, the Exclusive Economic Zone, and maintaining the regional maritime superiority of the State of Israel,” the joint statement from the Defense Ministry added.