Israel to cover all new non-residential buildings with solar panels

What do you do if you have substantial energy goals but little space? Israel has required all new non-residential buildings to have rooftop solar panels to help the tiny nation meet renewable energy targets and the rapidly expanding population's electricity demands.

This is according to a report by Reuters published on Tuesday.

Although the country has ample sunlight, its circumference is too small to rely on traditional, land-intensive photovoltaic power plants. Wind power and hydropower are also not options for the nation.

Ron Eifer, who heads the Energy Ministry's sustainable energy division, told Reuters that Israel significantly depends on the sun as a renewable source but lacks the land for solar farms.