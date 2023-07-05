Israel kickstarts 93-mile-long undersea electric cable project linking Europe grid

Israel, Greece, and Cyprus are actively advancing plans to build the world’s longest undersea electric cable which will act as a 93-mile-long (150 kilometers) energy bridge between Israel, the other two nations, and other European countries.

Israel’s Ministry of Energy announced the commencement of the plan on July 4, saying that the intention is to turn Israel into an energy power, whilst also strengthening its international position. The cable will be partly funded by the European Union.

Exporting green electricity made in Israel

The cable will be built parallel to the Israel seashore and will carry electricity to the demand areas in the center and north. The cable will mostly carry renewable energy produced in the south of the country.