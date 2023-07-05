Israel kickstarts 93-mile-long undersea electric cable project linking Europe grid

Israel kickstarts 93-mile-long undersea electric cable project linking Europe gridThe cable will carry renewable energy from Israel to Europe through Cyprus and Greece.Sejal Sharma| Jul 05, 2023 07:28 AM ESTCreated: Jul 05, 2023 07:28 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image.Dragon Claws/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Israel, Greece, and Cyprus are actively advancing plans to build the world’s longest undersea electric cable which will act as a 93-mile-long (150 kilometers) energy bridge between Israel, the other two nations, and other European countries.Israel’s Ministry of Energy announced the commencement of the plan on July 4, saying that the intention is to turn Israel into an energy power, whilst also strengthening its international position. The cable will be partly funded by the European Union.Exporting green electricity made in IsraelThe cable will be built parallel to the Israel seashore and will carry electricity to the demand areas in the center and north. The cable will mostly carry renewable energy produced in the south of the country. See Also Related Israeli defense company unveils its radar-targeting battle gear to destroy drones Israel to cover all new non-residential buildings with solar panels Israel’s Elbit showcases its dual military-civilian Hermes 900 UAV A map showing the route of the 150-km long cableMinistry of Energy, Israel Apart from connecting the Israeli electricity system to Europe through Cyprus, the cable will also connect to other Gulf countries through Jordan and Egypt.Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz called the plan "a groundbreaking and cross-border project that will move the Israeli electricity grid forward and strengthen Israel's position in the region."“Energy is power - And Israel will become an energy power," added Katz.The East-West connectionTheir nearby neighbor Turkey raised objections to the plan in 2021 and is clearly not too happy. Turkey officials argued then that the route of the planned cable transgressed the country’s territorial waters. Turkey is also of the view that the three nations involved needed to first seek its approval before conducting any sort of feasibility studies.It was earlier estimated that the 2,000-megawatt undersea electric cable will be allocated $6 billion.Katz added, "The cable is a significant part of the national energy and infrastructure plan that I will present in the coming weeks, and will improve the reliability of the electricity system, accelerate the deployment of renewable energies and allow the Israeli electricity grid to connect to Europe, Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf states, a step that will strengthen Israel's position and contribute to regional stability.”Power outagesThe recent heat waves in Israel have led to major power outages as the country’s electricity grid struggles to meet the power demands. This has made energy security and independence even more pressing.The Times of Israel reported that the country witnessed heatwave-related power cuts at the beginning of June, which affected some 260,000 Israelis as temperatures rose above 40 degrees Celsius. There were reports of wildfires across the country, which led to shutting down roads and forcing evacuations.Preparations for the construction of the cable are in full swing, with Minister Katz visiting France last month to get an impression of the IFA-2 submarine cable between the UK and France. Ministry professionals are also learning about the ins and outs of the mechanism from the global experience in the field. An inter-ministerial professional delegation from the Ministry of Energy even flew to Germany to examine the various aspects of the project, from the planning level to the implementation level, said the statement. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Does consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claimWorld's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesFIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technologyTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since Monday'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan SubMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanSentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way offLet there be light: Award-winning engineer uses unique materials to sculpt lampsRescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairingPersonalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology Job Board