An Israeli defense company, Smartshooter, has unveiled its "smart" radar-equipped war gear to detect and destroy small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Specializing in fire control systems for rifles and remote weapon stations, the new tech could prove pivotal for vulnerable personnel in a world where drones are becoming ever more present on the battlefield.

Unveiled at the Modern Day Marine event this week, the new tech combines Smartshooter's impressive "Hopper Light" tech and DRS RADA Technologies’ MHR radar.

The system can detect and kill drones

“The integration of our Hopper with the RPS-42 radar provides a very effective end-to-end solution to neutralize drones swiftly, ensuring the protection of personnel and critical assets,” said Michal Mor, Smartshooter CEO, in a statement. “Shortening the sensor-to-shooter cycle, this advanced solution enhances the force’s situational awareness and survivability and takes air defense to a new level,” he added.