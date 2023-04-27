Israeli firm 'Steakholder' finally produces world's first 3D-printed fish fillets

Israeli firm 'Steakholder' finally produces world's first 3D-printed fish filletsThe company held a tasting event at its Israel facilities. Loukia Papadopoulos| Apr 27, 2023 08:09 AM ESTCreated: Apr 27, 2023 08:09 AM ESTinnovationSteakholder's fish fillets.Steakholder Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.3D-printed cultivated meat company Steakholder Foods has developed the world’s first 3D bio-printed cultivated fish product engineered with customized bio-inks utilizing grouper cells provided by Umami Meats.“We’re excited to be working with Umami Meats to develop 3D-printed structured fish products that have the same great taste and texture as traditionally caught fish, without harming the environment,” told the news outlet Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods.To celebrate the milestone the company held a tasting event at its Israel facilities. “We are delighted to have produced the world’s first whole fillet cultivated fish in partnership with Steakholder Foods. In this first tasting, we showcased a cultivated product that flakes, tastes and melts in your mouth exactly like excellent fish should. In the coming months, we intend to announce our plans for bringing this world-class cultivated fish to the market,” said Mihir Pershad, CEO of Umami Meats. See Also Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even visited Steakholder Foods’ laboratory, where he was privy to the process of 3D-printing food and got to taste the cultivated fish firsthand.Commercializing its bioprinterThe company also released a statement where it explained that being able to customize its bio-inks to external cell lines is a significant step towards commercializing its 3D bioprinter. “Having created a customized bio-ink that works effectively with Umami’s cells and optimized the taste and texture to meet the high standards of consumers, we anticipate expanding our collaborations to a greater variety of species with additional partners,” stated Kaufman to the Vegconomist. The firms are also collaborating on the development of 3D-printed cultivated eel. Most Popular The companies offer an alternative for vegetarians and vegans who refuse to eat meat of any kind for ethical or practical reasons. They can now get all the benefits and texture of fish without having to harm any animals and with a far lesser environmental footprint. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongChina claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fightersEurope's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'Revolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a timeTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever foundCzech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handleAustralian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural areaCreator of groundbreaking "UFO patents" explains inventions in rare interviewSpaceX’s first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic explosion More Stories innovationHow this architect is building stunning office spaces while reducing carbon footprintsAmeya Paleja| 12/24/2022scienceResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexGrant Currin| 8/2/2022scienceThe first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033?Matthew S. Williams| 4/21/2023