Israeli firm 'Steakholder' finally produces world's first 3D-printed fish fillets

3D-printed cultivated meat company Steakholder Foods has developed the world’s first 3D bio-printed cultivated fish product engineered with customized bio-inks utilizing grouper cells provided by Umami Meats.

“We’re excited to be working with Umami Meats to develop 3D-printed structured fish products that have the same great taste and texture as traditionally caught fish, without harming the environment,” told the news outlet Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods.

To celebrate the milestone the company held a tasting event at its Israel facilities.

“We are delighted to have produced the world’s first whole fillet cultivated fish in partnership with Steakholder Foods. In this first tasting, we showcased a cultivated product that flakes, tastes and melts in your mouth exactly like excellent fish should. In the coming months, we intend to announce our plans for bringing this world-class cultivated fish to the market,” said Mihir Pershad, CEO of Umami Meats.