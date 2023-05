For decades, Earth's natural satellite has been one of the most popular destinations for space exploration. The upcoming Artemis missions, along with the excitement on establishing a human settlement on the Moon, have collectively boosted the lunar economy market substantially in recent years.

Several startups have been preparing to offer their technological solutions to gain a better understanding of the valuable resources available and provide services to future astronauts.

Among them, an Israeli venture called WeSpace has been working on developing a novel concept for providing lunar flying services. It can fly customer payloads and collect data from remote locations. At the moment, only five percent of the Moon's surface is said to be mapped, so there are many unknowns.