Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems showcased its Hermes 900 "Starliner" drone at this year's Paris Air Show. A specially designed large medium-range long endurance (MALE) drone, the Hermes 900 is Elbit's civilian offering of its highly successful uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The drone is a first-of-its-kind

Nicknamed "Starliner," it is the “first-ever dual military and civilian certifications for a UAS and can also perform ground support and maritime patrol missions for naval customers and civilian government agencies,” explains Elbit. The Starliner can fly over populated areas, which military planes generally avoid, and military drones do not usually fly in. The flexibility means that Elbit’s large drone has “double application for military and civilian, like firefighting, natural disaster, nuclear disasters, refugees and a lot [of other possibilities] in the maritime arena,” says Amir Bettesh, vice-president of marketing and business development at Elbit’s UAS business unit in the Aerospace division.