ISRO puts Chandrayaan-3 rover in sleep mode to survive lunar night

As the lunar day draws to a close, ISRO has decided to put its Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan in sleep mode to conserve its battery and protect it from the extreme cold of the lunar night. The rover, which has completed its assigned tasks, is now parked safely and has transmitted the data collected by its payloads to the lander, which in turn relays it to Earth.

Lunar Night

ISRO announced this on Saturday through a series of tweets, expressing hope that the rover would wake up again after the lunar night, which lasts for about 14 Earth days. The lander and the rover, which landed on the Moon on August 23, were designed to operate for only one lunar day, as their electronics are not expected to survive temperatures below -120 degrees Celsius during the night.