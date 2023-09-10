ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 confronts cold lunar odds, here's why

In a pioneering two-week mission that captured international attention, India's Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram and its rover Pragyan have gone into sleep mode, facing the unyielding cold of the moon's south pole region. As they await the next lunar dawn, their survival is a matter of luck, as reported by Space.com.

Why you ask? On Earth, temperatures in Antarctica can plunge, but nothing compares to the -424°F (-253°C or 20 K) found near the moon's poles. In a surprising move, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), responsible for operating this mission, chose not to equip these robotic pioneers with the commonly used radioisotope heater units (RHUs). These RHUs keep spacecraft warm enough to run by transforming the heat from radioactive decay into electrical power.