Italian company manufactures world-renowned 3D-printed bicycle

The Bolide F HR 3D was created expressly for Ganna's attempt at the UCI Hour Record, which tests cyclists' endurance by measuring how far they can go on a velodrome track in one hour, as New Scientist reported.

Pinarello created a bicycle for this project using a custom frame with a millimeter-accurate size that was created using Scalmalloy, an aerospace alloy developed for use with 3D printers.

Pinarello worked with Filippo Ganna on the development of the bicycle. Pinarello

Rubbing elbows with Ganna

Pinarello and Ganna collaborated extensively to design the bike, which was built to fit his physique and speed him around the course. It also took inspiration from the tubercles on the front of humpback whales' flippers, which enable them to make precise motions in the water. It strategically applied ridges to the frame to lessen drag.

Bicycle makers have previously dabbled in 3D printing, some to build avant-garde designs to show what is possible and others constructed for improved strength. By conducting "extreme research" and designing the Bolide F HR 3D from the ground up for speed, Pinarello hopes to take this kind of bicycle production in a new direction.

“I have been training on the new bike, and it’s super-fast – I like it,” Ganna said last month, stated by UCI.

“It’s another step on from even the high level we’re already at with our equipment. The team puts so much time and effort into these projects; they’ve done their part now it’s my turn. I’m going to feel good stepping into that velodrome with that bike. Mentally that’ll already give me some extra meters.”