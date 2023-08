The US Air Force and Space Force have just concluded a unique contest that challenged hackers from around the world to break into a live satellite orbiting the Earth. The contest, called Hack-A-Sat, was held at the DEF CON cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas and aimed to improve the security of Defense Department satellites.

Hack-A-Sat contest

The Hack-A-Sat contest was first launched in 2020 as a way to crowdsource solutions for improving the security of satellite systems and is now in its fourth go-around. The contest was inspired by the Hack the Pentagon program, which invited ethical hackers to find vulnerabilities in the Defense Department’s websites and networks.