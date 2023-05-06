Italian startup carves sculptures with robotic arm guided by AI

A new startup called Robotor is seeking to revolutionize how sculptures are made by simplifying the sculpting process with the use of robotics and artificial intelligence. Founded by Filippo Tincolini and Giacomo Massari, the new company aims to make these works of art faster and easier to produce and even more sustainable.

The new technology allows for the development of structures that were once deemed inconceivable, according to a report by TNW published on Friday.

Although still a relatively young company (it was started in 2004 under the name Torart), Robotor has worked with world-renowned artists such as Barry X Ball and was even behind the creation of the Arch of Palmyra replica after the original was destroyed by ISIS in 2015.