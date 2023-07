According to social media posts, China has successfully test-flown a J-20 "stealth" fighter with twin WS-15 engines. Over about two decades, these are China's most advanced fighter jet engines that are Domestically produced. The lack of censorship of the posts has led many military experts to propose that the test flight is probably genuine and has some unofficial confirmation from Beijing.

The footage hasn't been censored, yet

Footage of the maiden flight first surfaced on June 28 and, if genuine, is seen as a significant step to narrowing the technological gap between China and America. According to the footage, the WS-15 fitted J-20 took off from a test airfield in Chengdu, southwest Sichuan province. The city is also J-20's developer's main base, Chengdu Aerospace Corporation.