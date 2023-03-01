Jack Dorsey debuts decentralized Twitter alternative 'Bluesky'

Bluesky looks and acts, much like Twitter

From the screenshots shared by Tech Crunch and those available on the App Store, BlueSky does not appear to be very different from Twitter. After creating an account, users can choose a username and a display name and have a short bio that will be displayed below the two.

Users can post images or write posts using up to 256 characters using the plus button at the bottom of the page. The Home Feed consists of two tabs, one displaying posts from people you follow and another displaying posts and replies.

BlueSky screenshots from the App Store App Store

It is under the hood where the social network differs and uses an open-source protocol called Authenticated Transfer Protocol or AT Protocol. Bluesky describes it as a "federated social network" with multiple separate networks within a single hub. The protocol offers users account portability and interoperability, along with performance.

Currently, access to the platform is 'invite-only', and the availability on the App Store could mean that the company is looking to open it up to general users as well. However, the real question is why someone would want to move to a Twitter-like app. Those who desired to move away from Twitter Musk's acquisition, perhaps, have already done so by joining Mastodon, which is also a decentralized social media platform.