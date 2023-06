A new image from the James Webb Space Telescope captures the fiery, star-forming central region of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 5068 in impressive detail thanks to the observatory's two main imaging instruments.

NGC 5068, located roughly 20 million light-years away in the constellation Virgo, is one of the latest targets in Webb's mission to catalog and analyze stellar nurseries like never before.

James Webb uncovers another stellar nursery

The new James Webb image is a composite of two separate observations taken with the observatory's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). The NIRCam image highlights the foreground stars, while the MIRI image reveals the dusty structure of the galaxy.