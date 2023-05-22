James Webb detects 'celestial monster' stars 10,000 times the mass of the Sun

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) discovered the first direct evidence that millions of supermassive stars roughly 10,000 times the mass of our Sun existed at the dawn of the universe.

These colossal stars, dubbed "celestial monsters" by the researchers behind the discovery, existed just 440 million years after the Big Bang. Their discovery could teach us a great deal about the very early evolution of the cosmos.

"Today, thanks to the data collected by the James Webb Space Telescope, we believe we have found a first clue of the presence of these extraordinary stars," lead study author Corinne Charbonnel, an astronomy professor at the University of Geneva in Switzerland, explained in a press statement.