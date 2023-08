The European Space Agency (ESA) has shared a stunning image of two young stars in the process of formation, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). But what has caught the attention of astronomers and netizens alike is a mysterious object that resembles a giant question mark in the sky.

Herbig-Haro 46/47

The image, released by ESA last month, shows the twin protostars Herbig-Haro 46/47, which are located about 1,470 light years away from Earth. These stars are not fully formed yet and are still surrounded by a cloud of gas and dust. They are also very active and emit powerful jets of material that collide with the surrounding medium, creating bright shocks that glow in infrared light.