James Webb wowed us with images of the oldest galaxies ever observed

James Webb launched on December 25, 2021, from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, but it wasn't until it started operating in an official scientific capacity from Lagrange Point 2 on July 11 that we discovered the true extent of its power with an incredible image of countless galaxies.

That image showed the world a patch of the sky known as SMACS 0723. According to NASA, it was the "deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date," and it included galaxies that are more than 13 billion years old.

James Webb is revolutionizing the world of astronomy

The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

Even before it reached its deep space destination, James Webb had long been touted as a state-of-the-art observatory that would usher us into a new era of astronomy. Despite those exceedingly high expectations, it has not disappointed.

Only about a week after the space observatory started scientific observations, it showed us an image of the most distant, and therefore oldest, galaxy ever observed, called GLASS-z13. It is a staggering 13.5 billion years old, meaning it formed only 300 million years after the Big Bang. A relatively tiny amount of time in the context of the cosmos.