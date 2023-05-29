Japanese researchers want to demonstrate space-based solar power by 2025

A partnership between a private entity and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is working toward beaming solar power from space. If all goes well, the partnership could run its first trial as early as 2025, just a couple of years from now, Japanese media outlet Nikkei reported.

Space-based solar power was first suggested by Czech-born NASA engineer Peter Glaser in 1968. Geopolitical conditions just a couple of years later led to the oil shock decade of the 1970s, when the idea received support from NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy.

However, with the crisis over, the concept took a back seat for more than two decades, when it was revived again to tackle increasing emissions after the Kyoto Protocol. This was when JAXA got involved in the research and has been pushing hard to turn it into reality.