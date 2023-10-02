Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Japan deploys scary robot wolves to ward off wild bears

The mechanical wolves have a menacing appearance.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Oct 02, 2023 12:34 PM EST
Created: Oct 02, 2023 12:34 PM EST
Thomas Faull/iStock 

A small Japanese town has chosen an innovative approach to deter wild bears.

As per the report, the city of Takikawa has widely installed wolf-like robots to tackle the growing menace of bears venturing into town on the lookout for food. This also increased the likelihood of deadly encounters with humans.

This city on the northern island of Hokkaido has a population of over 40,000 people. 

Robotic wolf with a terrifying look

This “Monster Wolf” was developed by the machinery maker Ohta Seiki. Another company, Wolf Kamuy, currently handles the robo-wolf’s sales and maintenance.

Initially designed to guard farmlands from wild animals, the robot wolf is now employed by local authorities and administrators of highways, golf courses, and pig farms.

Related

The robot's body is covered with artificial fur, and its head can swivel from side to side to scare the bears. 

Moreover, it can produce howling and screeching sounds upon detecting motion, which can be heard up to a kilometer away. 

These sounds encompass over 60 different variations, including a dog's bark, a hunter's voice, and gunshots.

Overall, it measures 2.6 feet in height and stretches to a length of four feet. However, when strategically placed in a field, it matches the same size as the wild bear.

Remarkably, the robotic wolves have been doing their job pretty well, as the bears foraging in the areas seem to have been reduced since their installation.

Several bear sightings reported this year

As per the New York Times report, the scarcity of acorns and the diminishing rural populations, which act as a barrier between wilderness and densely populated urban regions, are some of the factors prompting wild bears to venture into different city areas.

Several attacks have resulted in injuries and fatalities among residents, leading to the shooting of bears. In 2021, authorities documented one of the most lethal years in the region, with four fatalities and at least ten injuries reported. 

Most bear-related incidents, including attacks and sightings, are reported in April. This is when the wild animals, driven by hunger upon waking from hibernation, actively forage for food. These incidents are also observed in September and October when bears typically consume large amounts of food to accumulate sufficient fat reserves for the winter months.

The first deployment of the robotic wolf was recorded in autumn 2020. Around 70 wolves have been installed in various parts of the country. 

Reportedly, government data indicates that there are roughly 12,000 brown bears in the Hokkaido region, with certain experts estimating the population of Asian black bears to be around 10,000.

Job Board