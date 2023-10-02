Japan deploys scary robot wolves to ward off wild bears

Japan deploys scary robot wolves to ward off wild bearsThe mechanical wolves have a menacing appearance.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 02, 2023 12:34 PM ESTCreated: Oct 02, 2023 12:34 PM ESTinnovationBrown bearThomas Faull/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A small Japanese town has chosen an innovative approach to deter wild bears.As per the report, the city of Takikawa has widely installed wolf-like robots to tackle the growing menace of bears venturing into town on the lookout for food. This also increased the likelihood of deadly encounters with humans.This city on the northern island of Hokkaido has a population of over 40,000 people. Robotic wolf with a terrifying lookThis “Monster Wolf” was developed by the machinery maker Ohta Seiki. Another company, Wolf Kamuy, currently handles the robo-wolf’s sales and maintenance.Initially designed to guard farmlands from wild animals, the robot wolf is now employed by local authorities and administrators of highways, golf courses, and pig farms. See Also Related Paradox explained: Why hibernating bears don't get blood clots uncovered 3,500-year-old bear’s autopsy reveals more about the animal and her last meal Curious bear takes 400 selfies with wildlife motion capture camera The mechanical wolves have a menacing appearance, featuring exposed teeth, eerie red glowing eyes, and an intimidating screech designed to deter the animals. The robot's body is covered with artificial fur, and its head can swivel from side to side to scare the bears. Moreover, it can produce howling and screeching sounds upon detecting motion, which can be heard up to a kilometer away. These sounds encompass over 60 different variations, including a dog's bark, a hunter's voice, and gunshots.Overall, it measures 2.6 feet in height and stretches to a length of four feet. However, when strategically placed in a field, it matches the same size as the wild bear.Remarkably, the robotic wolves have been doing their job pretty well, as the bears foraging in the areas seem to have been reduced since their installation.Several bear sightings reported this yearAs per the New York Times report, the scarcity of acorns and the diminishing rural populations, which act as a barrier between wilderness and densely populated urban regions, are some of the factors prompting wild bears to venture into different city areas.Several attacks have resulted in injuries and fatalities among residents, leading to the shooting of bears. In 2021, authorities documented one of the most lethal years in the region, with four fatalities and at least ten injuries reported. Most bear-related incidents, including attacks and sightings, are reported in April. This is when the wild animals, driven by hunger upon waking from hibernation, actively forage for food. These incidents are also observed in September and October when bears typically consume large amounts of food to accumulate sufficient fat reserves for the winter months.The first deployment of the robotic wolf was recorded in autumn 2020. Around 70 wolves have been installed in various parts of the country. Reportedly, government data indicates that there are roughly 12,000 brown bears in the Hokkaido region, with certain experts estimating the population of Asian black bears to be around 10,000. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Bridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyFridman and Zuckerberg record world's first Metaverse podcastBursts of star formation linked to bright early galaxiesSpotify users may be able to generate AI playlists using promptsUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsFarewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligenceYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateWhy is anti-piracy software Denuvo stirring controversy?Automotive designs for driving in winter on a Lego modelHere's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theory Job Board