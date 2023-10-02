Japan deploys scary robot wolves to ward off wild bears

A small Japanese town has chosen an innovative approach to deter wild bears.

As per the report, the city of Takikawa has widely installed wolf-like robots to tackle the growing menace of bears venturing into town on the lookout for food. This also increased the likelihood of deadly encounters with humans.

This city on the northern island of Hokkaido has a population of over 40,000 people.

Robotic wolf with a terrifying look

This “Monster Wolf” was developed by the machinery maker Ohta Seiki. Another company, Wolf Kamuy, currently handles the robo-wolf’s sales and maintenance.

Initially designed to guard farmlands from wild animals, the robot wolf is now employed by local authorities and administrators of highways, golf courses, and pig farms.