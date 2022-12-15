Japan’s floating solar farm will store energy and drones will ship it back to shore
Dutch-Norwegian floating PV company SolarDuck plans to build Tokyo's first offshore floating solar farm under "The Tokyo Bay ESG Project." The panels placed over Tokyo Bay will be stored and shipped back to shore in batteries by drone sailing vessels.
As mentioned in the press release of Solar Duck, this project aims to deploy environmentally friendly technology to realize local energy production and consumption in the Tokyo Bay Area.
SolarDuck collaborates with Tokyu Land Corporation and Everblue Technologies Inc. on this project as a consortium.
A sustainable metropolis
Tokyo Bay eSG Project targets to build a sustainable metropolis lasting 50 to 100 years, intending cutting-edge renewable energy, next-generation mobility, environmental improvement, and resource recycling in the central breakwater region.
As reported by Recharge News, SolarDuck hopes to construct an 88kW floating solar system with mooring lines in the Tokyo Bay Area by the first quarter of 2024.
"Tokyo, a major energy consumption area, depends on power transmission from the suburbs. The achievement of energy generation and marine transportation in the Bay Area will contribute to the realization of an [unique] urban model," said the consortium.
What is the Tokyo Bay eSG project?
The core of the project dates back a couple of decades ago. As per the report, the father of Japanese capitalism, Shibusawa Eiichi, strived to attain this goal under the idea, "Rather than monopolizing the benefits of economic development, it is important to give back to society to enrich the entire country."
After the 1923 earthquake, Goto Shinpei devised a restoration plan to rebuild Tokyo. He encouraged urban development with an eye on the lives of residents 50 and 100 years into the future, taking into account matters such as changes in the movement of people and goods. Based on this principle, the Tokyo eSG project started.
More about SolarDuck
SolarDuck B.V. is an offshore floating solar power firm based between the Netherlands and Norway. Founded as a spin-off from Damen Shipyards, the Netherlands' largest shipyard, the company has since worked tirelessly towards its vision of "electrifying the world with offshore floating solar power," employing its cutting-edge technology to tailor offshore solar power generation to local needs. SolarDuck B.V. provides sustainable solutions to fulfill the world's increasing energy demands, particularly in the offshore space, due to the need to accelerate renewables growth and limited land space. SolarDuck's technology provides an appealing value proposition across many customer cases, from Sunbelt islands to hybrid offshore parks in the North Sea, including the Netherlands.
Scientists from Trier University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology have reported that grocery-bought tea bags contain enormous amounts of environmental insect DNA.