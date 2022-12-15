Japan’s floating solar farm will store energy and drones will ship it back to shore

SolarDuck collaborates with Tokyu Land Corporation and Everblue Technologies Inc. on this project as a consortium.

A sustainable metropolis

Tokyo Bay eSG Project targets to build a sustainable metropolis lasting 50 to 100 years, intending cutting-edge renewable energy, next-generation mobility, environmental improvement, and resource recycling in the central breakwater region.

As reported by Recharge News, SolarDuck hopes to construct an 88kW floating solar system with mooring lines in the Tokyo Bay Area by the first quarter of 2024.

"Tokyo, a major energy consumption area, depends on power transmission from the suburbs. The achievement of energy generation and marine transportation in the Bay Area will contribute to the realization of an [unique] urban model," said the consortium.

Tokyo Bay. Wikimedia Commons

What is the Tokyo Bay eSG project?

The core of the project dates back a couple of decades ago. As per the report, the father of Japanese capitalism, Shibusawa Eiichi, strived to attain this goal under the idea, "Rather than monopolizing the benefits of economic development, it is important to give back to society to enrich the entire country."

After the 1923 earthquake, Goto Shinpei devised a restoration plan to rebuild Tokyo. He encouraged urban development with an eye on the lives of residents 50 and 100 years into the future, taking into account matters such as changes in the movement of people and goods. Based on this principle, the Tokyo eSG project started.