Japan inks hypersonic missile deal to fortify defenses against China

"Deployment of those weapons is scheduled for 2026 and 2027," as per the agreement.

The $2.8 billion defense deal comes after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared in December that he intended to increase defense spending.

And give Japan "counterstrike capabilities"—the capacity to attack another country's territory directly in an emergency and under specific conditions.

Expanded range – Type 12

The new statement from the Defense Ministry did not specify how many of "each missile would be acquired."

MHI will start working on more sophisticated Type 12 iterations this year that can also be launched from ships and aircraft.

The upgraded Type 12 will have a range of up to 620 miles (1,000 kilometers), five times as far as the present model, per the defense news website Janes.

The enhanced Type 12 SSM has characteristics including an increased missile length, a redesigned shape, an up-to-date command (UTDC) link, and increased engine endurance to facilitate longer missions. Its range has also been expanded from 124 to 620 miles (200 to 1,000 kilometers).

Japan's military tech build-up against China

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Japan are working together to develop a defensive system that could shoot down hypersonic weapons, notably ones that fly through the stratosphere, according to a Popular Mechanics report last week.