Japan kick-starts research to build next-gen reusable rocket

The reusable rockets are poised to be a game-changer technology in the modern era of space exploration.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX took the lead in showcasing the effectiveness of reusable rockets, thus establishing a model for other companies and space agencies to follow in advancing this technology.

Now, Japan is working towards incorporating this technology into its future space transportation programs.

Per a SpaceNews report, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has been conducting studies to develop its reusable launch vehicle for future missions.

The reusable rockets can potentially slash the expenses associated with space missions significantly. In contrast to traditional expendable rockets used once, reusable ones can be used for multiple launches, spreading their original development costs across various missions.