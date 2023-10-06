Japan kick-starts research to build next-gen reusable rocket

Japan kick-starts research to build next-gen reusable rocketJAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have joined forces to design and develop the new launcher.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 06, 2023 10:23 AM ESTCreated: Oct 06, 2023 10:23 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a rocket launchjaprz/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The reusable rockets are poised to be a game-changer technology in the modern era of space exploration.Elon Musk’s SpaceX took the lead in showcasing the effectiveness of reusable rockets, thus establishing a model for other companies and space agencies to follow in advancing this technology.Now, Japan is working towards incorporating this technology into its future space transportation programs. Per a SpaceNews report, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has been conducting studies to develop its reusable launch vehicle for future missions. The reusable rockets can potentially slash the expenses associated with space missions significantly. In contrast to traditional expendable rockets used once, reusable ones can be used for multiple launches, spreading their original development costs across various missions. Japan's updated space policy As per the report, the reusable rocket development received approval through the country's recently updated "basic plan on space policy." Japan's Cabinet Office released the detailed document in June. The policy outlines the start of R&D for a next-generation rocket to succeed the H3 launch vehicle. In March, Japan introduced the new H3 expendable rocket, representing a significant investment of nearly $1.5 billion. This launch vehicle was designed to replace the workhorse H-2A rocket, which had been in operational service for over two decades.Unfortunately, just a few minutes after liftoff, the H3 experienced a second-stage malfunction, sending the rocket and its payload plunging into the Pacific Ocean.Reportedly, since 2001, the H-2A rocket and the now-retired H-2B launch vehicle have been utilized in 56 flights, with a remarkable success record of about 98 percent. Currently, Japan's inventory has only three H-2A rockets.Rocket likely to be ready by the 2030sJAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have joined forces to design and develop the new launcher. MHI primarily builds the H-2A and H3 rockets. The new proposed rocket is likely to be developed by the 2030s. “According to the basic plan on space policy, JAXA started research on a new generation rocket which has a function of reusability of the first stage with MHI,” the JAXA officials told SpaceNews via email.The research is ongoing, and no design for the yet-to-be-named rocket has been finalized. The rocket will feature a recoverable and reusable first-stage booster.Some other vital aspects of this envisioned rocket include innovative materials and upgraded manufacturing capabilities.The H3 and H-2A rockets used a propellant mixture of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen to power their engines.The fuel for the new reusable rocket is currently being researched, with liquid methane and liquid hydrogen being explored as potential choices.Several companies in the United States and China have launched or are preparing to launch rockets propelled by methane and liquid oxygen.Furthermore, this powerful rocket must be constructed to take cargo vehicles to lunar orbit and landers to the moon's surface. It might even be used to launch humans into space. Japan aims to increase the rocket's cargo capacity while lowering the launch cost. Reportedly, JAXA has stated its aim to cut the cost per kilogram for low Earth orbit (LEO) missions by roughly 50 percent compared to the H3 rocket. This cost reduction will also enable an increase in the frequency of launches.The revamped space strategy also envisions including private space businesses and forming new collaborations to advance Japan's space transportation capabilities and its space industry at large. 