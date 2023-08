The Japan Times reports that Japanese military officials have voiced their intention to arm the nation's Kawasaki C-2 cargo planes with advanced cruise missiles. In a move analysts believe may start a trend, air-launched standoff missiles are being considered to expand their long-range strike options. This strategy, likely similar to the USA's "Rapid Dragon" missile system, could be a rapid and cost-effective way of boosting the Japanese Air Force's capabilities without investing in new or more aircraft, like bombers.

Cargo plane bomber

The C-2 aircraft can transport 110 personnel and 20 tons of cargo and travel up to 4,722 miles (7,600 km). It carries more missiles than most fighters and has a longer flight time. There are currently 15 C-2s operational in Japan.