Japan and the US have scheduled talks to discuss the development of hypersonic missile interceptors, Reuters report.

Both nations will collaborate to develop the countermeasures to form a critical part of Japan's home defense against Russia, China, and North Korea. First reported in Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday, talks will commence during incumbent President Joe Biden's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the US on Friday, August 18.

Japanese hypersonic defense

As Reuters points out, Japan desperately needs this interceptor, as its current anti-missile systems are primarily geared towards intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) type threats. Hypersonic missiles can fly at greater speeds and low altitudes and change course midflight. ICMBs, on the other hand, are launched at high angles into space, and their payloads re-enter Earth's atmosphere before plunging toward their intended targets. This makes the carrier missile and reentry vehicles vulnerable to interception by specially designed missiles.