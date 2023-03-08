Japanese company wants to reduce cost of balloon-powered space tourism

Balloon-based space rides, though, can be achieved at much lower costs, and many startups are looking to launch their services as early as 2024 or 2025. Iwaya Giken could become the first venture in the world to do so if everything goes as planned for its flights in December this year.

Rising 15 miles above Earth

Iwaya Giken began working on balloon-based space tourism over a decade ago as part of the Open Universe Project. The project aims to "democratize space" and make it accessible to everyone.

The company uses patented plastic balloon design Iwaya Giken

To do so, the company has developed a two-seater airtight cabin that can rise to an altitude of 15 miles (25 km) above the surface of the Earth, powered by its patented plastic balloon. Technically, this altitude is not far enough to be deemed a trip to outer space. However, it is high enough for passengers to be able to witness the curvature of the Earth.

At 15 miles altitude, the curvature of the Earth can be seen Iwaya Giken

This is also more than commercial airplanes' altitude, and passengers will have an unobstructed view of outer space. The balloon will be lifted using helium, which, unlike rocket fuel, can be reused. The two-seater cabin is about five feet (1.5 m) wide and has several large windows to allow views of the space and Earth below.