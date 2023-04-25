Japanese private space company to attempt historic Moon landing today

Japan's Hakuto-R lander, developed by private space firm ispace, will soon attempt a Moon landing.

Last month, ispace announced that Hakuto-R successfully performed a lunar insertion maneuver. That was a crucial step ahead of its historic lunar landing attempt.

Now, the time is near. A private space company could land a spacecraft on the Moon for the very first time.

Hakuto-R lander to attempt soft Moon landing

The uncrewed Hakuto-R mission has spent roughly five months traveling to the Moon, having lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket back in December of last year.

Now, ispace has announced that it could attempt to perform a lunar landing as early as 11:40 am ET today, April 25. It has shared a link for the livestream, which can also be viewed via the embedded video below.

The historic Moon landing attempt will begin at an altitude of roughly 100 km above the lunar surface, where the Hakuto-R spacecraft is currently orbiting.

The entire process will take roughly an hour. To start things off, it will perform a braking maneuver by firing its main engine. A pre-programmed set of commands will then see it decelerate and, hopefully, perform a successful soft landing.