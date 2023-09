Astroscale aims to become the world's first company to safely approach and characterize a piece of large debris orbiting Earth, the company announced today.

During a live webinar, Astroscale showed off its ADRAS-J spacecraft to the press from its clean room in Tokyo.

The roughly 331 lbs (150 kg) spacecraft will demonstrate Rendezvous and Proximity Operations (RPO) and the company says the mission is the "start of a full-fledged debris removal service."

ADRAS-J to demonstrate "most challenging aspects of RPO"

The Active Debris Removal by Astroscale Japan (ADRAS-J) mission was due to launch in November aboard a Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle. The mission is currently on hold, though, after Rocket Lab suffered an anomaly during the launch of its 41st mission on September 19.