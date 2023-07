Besides poor visibility, icing, and bird, mid-flight turbulence is one of the most common causes of aircraft accidents.

Clear air turbulence (CAT) is a truly significant aviation hazard. It's invisible, mostly cloud-free, hard to predict, and the most dangerous type of turbulence. It can be caused by jet streams, gravity waves, or cumulus clouds.

Because CATs appear very suddenly, we need more accurate turbulence forecasts and real-time predictions. Invisible CATs have been visualized with simulations; however, it’s uncertain how well turbulent eddies can be realistically reproduced and whether they threaten aircraft.

And now, a research group from Nagoya University in Japan has produced clear air turbulence in a real case using a numerical weather prediction model on the country’s fastest supercomputer.