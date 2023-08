Japan is launching a lander to the lunar surface hot on the heels of India's Chandrayaan-3 lander, which became the first to ever land near the lunar south pole this week.

A Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) H2-A rocket will launch the SLIM mission on August 28 at 09:26 JST (August 27, 20:26 EDT) from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan.

It will lift an advanced imaging satellite, XRISM, into orbit and send a lightweight lander on a journey to the Moon. If all goes according to plan, the lander will perform a soft landing in January or February.

Japan sets its sights on the Moon

There are no guarantees of success when it comes to landing on the Moon.